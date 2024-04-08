MA Private Wealth Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

Shares of LCTU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

