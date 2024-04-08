MA Private Wealth Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 329,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 4,484,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

