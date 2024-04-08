MA Private Wealth Makes New $12.53 Million Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 4.14% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

