MA Private Wealth Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USMV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.28. 1,426,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.