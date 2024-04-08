MA Private Wealth Sells 13,179 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 562,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,438. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

