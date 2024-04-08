MA Private Wealth Sells 16,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 280,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,812,000.

IFRA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,005 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

