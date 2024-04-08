MA Private Wealth Sells 245 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 183,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 383,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. 12,350,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

