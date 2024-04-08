MA Private Wealth Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

