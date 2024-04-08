MA Private Wealth Sells 32,126 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

