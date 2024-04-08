MA Private Wealth Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

