MA Private Wealth Sells 864 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,125. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.