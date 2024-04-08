MA Private Wealth Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.03. 16,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $142.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

