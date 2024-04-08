Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.34. 1,580,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

