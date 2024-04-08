Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,981 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,557 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

