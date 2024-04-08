Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,384 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FELG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

