Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $5.93 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,551,000 after buying an additional 468,736 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. 812,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

