Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 120,192 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 87,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 38,063 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,530.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.46. 27,753,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,650,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

