Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $378.56. The company had a trading volume of 594,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day moving average of $291.65. The company has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

