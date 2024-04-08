Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,976,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,164,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $549.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

