Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $87.23. 70,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

