Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

