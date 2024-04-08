Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $6.95 on Monday, hitting $777.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $738.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

