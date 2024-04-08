Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

