Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

