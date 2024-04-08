Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $227.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.58.

MPC stock opened at $219.13 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

