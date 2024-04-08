Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

