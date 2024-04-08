Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marqeta Stock Performance
MQ stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
See Also
