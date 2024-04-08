Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 90.45 ($1.14), with a volume of 35007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.32 ($1.13).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4,516.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is presently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

