Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.4 %
MHH opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
