Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

MHH opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

