MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 159,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 737,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in MaxLinear by 5.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

