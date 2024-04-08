McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $320.60 Average PT from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.69 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

