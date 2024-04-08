Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 2,621,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,746. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

