Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $83.35. 1,557,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

