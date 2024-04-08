Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $297.80 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

