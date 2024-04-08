Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $211.00 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

