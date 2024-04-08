Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.02 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.54. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

