Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

