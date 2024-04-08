Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $136.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

