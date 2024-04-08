Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $127.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

