Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

