Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $39.23 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.