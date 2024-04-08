Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $352.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

