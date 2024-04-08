Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,003 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.65 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

