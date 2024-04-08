Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Up 1.3 %

AON opened at $318.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.03. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.