Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,376 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.