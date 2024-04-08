Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after buying an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.