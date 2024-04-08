Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $205.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

