Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,042 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.91 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

