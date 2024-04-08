Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.22 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,224 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

