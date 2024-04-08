Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $608,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.54 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.