Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,589 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE STC opened at $63.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.